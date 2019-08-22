Sioux Falls Man Fires Gun at People Near Apartment Complex

A Sioux Falls man sits in jail after allegedly firing a gun at a group of people near a westside apartment complex.

KSFY TV is reporting 24-year-old Joe Dwight Gentry II was taken into custody on Tuesday night, (August 20) after discharging a gun at a group of people near an apartment complex on the 3500 block of South Marion Road in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, around 8:30 that evening, Gentry allegedly was spotted screaming and waving a gear shift at a group of children playing in the area. He also allegedly yelled at and assaulted a woman in the same vicinity at that time.

According to KSFY, around 9:30 PM, Gentry returned to the same area, this time with a gun. He allegedly fired the weapon into the ground near an area where four adults were standing. Police believe he may have also pointed the gun at the group, and fired a round toward them causing them to disperse.

Officers were called to the scene, where they located and arrested Gentry. KSFY reports, at the time of his arrest, Gentry appeared to be intoxicated.

The police report states that Gentry claims the children at the playground harassed his daughter, although authorities have not been able to substantiate his claim.

Police ended up booking Gentry on four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault-domestic, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Source: KSFY TV