Sioux Falls Man Elected South Dakota Retailers Board President

The members of the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) have elected a slate of officers and board members for 2019 and it includes Terry Van De Walle of W.R. Hospitality in Sioux Falls elected President of the SDRA Board of Directors. Van De Walle officially received the gavel from outgoing President Gary Cammack of Union Center during SDRA’s Awards Banquet in Pierre on January 7. Van De Walle has served on the SDRA Board since 2010.

South Dakota Retailers Association

Other 2019 officers:

R.F. Buche of Wagner named President-Elect

Steve Beck of Pierre elected Secretary-Treasurer

Gary Cammack serves on the Executive Board

Seven Board Members elected and will be responsible for setting policy, determining the organization’s legislative positions, and implementing membership programs and services.

Travis Anderberg of Miller Rexall Drug in Miller

Sean Dempsey of Dempsey’s Brewery Pub and Restaurant in Watertown

Jason Harms of Harms Oil Company in Brookings

Debra Jensen of Black Hills Bagels in Rapid City

Kevin Nyberg of Nyberg’s Ace in Sioux Falls

Susan Peterson of Scott Peterson Motors in Belle Fourche

Lori Lang of Dark Canyon Coffee in Rapid City