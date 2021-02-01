Sioux Falls Man Crashes Car, Claims He Was Carjacked

A Sioux Falls driver tried to get out of a speeding ticket by running from the police. Later police said he crashed his car, but claimed to have been carjacked.

On Friday, police noticed a speeding car near 26th Street and Sycamore Ave. The driver didn't stop when police made an attempt to pull the car over Dakota News Now reports. Officers chose not to pursue the vehicle due to the high rate of speed the suspect was driving.

Police later learned that the car had crashed into a snowbank. At the same time, a call came in of a carjacking. The caller said he was pulled over to text when his car was taken by a suspect with a gun.

Police soon figured out that 22-year-old Gilberto Rivera had not been carjacked and that he was the person who was behind the wheel the whole time. Police arrested Rivera for false reporting.

Rivera told police that he made the carjacking story because he panicked.

