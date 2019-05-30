Sioux Falls Man Caught Window Peeking Arrested Tuesday

Police have arrested a 60-year-old Sioux Falls man for peeking inside a neighbors window.

KSFY TV is reporting that Ronald Gordon Cole was taken into custody on Tuesday, (May 28) on window peeking and simple assault charges.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened on Tuesday near Walts Avenue and Madison Street.

Sam Clemens, Public Information Officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, that a neighbor allegedly caught Coles standing outside smoking and peeking inside her window.

The neighbor, a 50-year-old Sioux Falls woman, told authorities the incident on Tuesday wasn't the first time Cole had been spying on her through her window.

During Tuesday's incident, the victim claims she yelled at Cole to stop looking at her through the window. According to KSFY, Cole, then charged at the woman, causing her to run back inside her apartment home.

Source: KSFY TV