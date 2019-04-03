Teen Suspect in Sioux Falls Burglaries Arrested

A man caught on surveillance video during multiple break-ins was arrested still wearing the same clothes as in the video.

Samir Yasser Albaidhani, 19, from Sioux Falls, was tied to three burglaries in central Sioux Falls. The burglaries took place at a garage in the 300 block of North Lake Avenue, in two homes in the 500 block of North Covell Avenue and the 1100 block of West Fifth Street. The burglaries took place between 1:00 AM and 2:30 AM on Wednesday (April 3).

One homeowner threatened Albaidhani with a firearm, causing him to run away empty-handed. Another home was missing a hatchet, while at a third home residents found a backpack left behind, with stolen items from other homes and meth.

Albaidhani was charged with three counts of first-degree burglary, intentional damage to property and possession of a controlled substance.

Officer Sam Clemens says there could be additional charges, as Albaidhani is a suspect in other robberies in the Sioux Falls area.

Social media posts aided in identifying the suspect, as surveillance video was shared online. By the time one of the officers arrived back to the law enforcement center after responding to one of the robberies, a tip had already had come in identifying the suspect.