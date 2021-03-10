Sioux Falls Man Arrested Doing 103 MPH on Minnesota Ave.

According to Sioux Falls, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens's calls started coming in around 11:30 Tuesday night concerning a car speeding up and down Minnesota Ave.

The car was a Toyota Camry that was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed up and down one of Sioux Falls busiest streets. A couple of officers saw the Camry but they did not pursue it because it was going so fast and they did not want to further endanger the public.

The car's speed was estimated by observers going 70 or 80 mph but was clocked on radar going at 103 mph. The speed limit on Minnesota Ave. is 35 mph.

Later around 12:30 am on Wednesday morning Sioux Falls Police Officers spotted the Camry parked in a lot at 33rd and Minnesota. The driver was out looking at some other vehicles and was then taken into custody.

28-year-old Farrunbek Mannonov of Sioux Falls was arrested for Reckless Driving, Speeding, Racing on a highway, Red Light, and Traffic Violations.

Mannonov gave no reasons as to why he was speeding and driving recklessly.

As Officer Clemens pointed out “thankfully nobody was hurt. At those speeds, someone pulling out could have been hit and lost their life.”

According to Dakota News Now, the number of South Dakota fatal traffic accidents increased in 2020 after hitting an all-time low in 2019. South Dakota saw 126 fatality-related accidents resulting in the deaths of 135 people.

The number of people killed in motorcycle crashes last year was 27, compared with just 14 in 2019. 2020 saw the highest total crash fatalities in South Dakota since 2014 when officials reported 136 deaths.