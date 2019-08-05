Sioux Falls Man Arrested after Attacking Man with Bat

A 56-year-old Sioux Falls man sits in jail after assaulting another man with a baseball bat on Thursday night.

KSFY TV is reporting that police arrested Charles Vaughns, Jr., of Sioux Falls and charged him with aggravated assault, along with intentional damage to property after Vaughns, Jr. threw a brick through the back window of a car as it drove by his home, and then came after the 44-year-old driver of the vehicle with a baseball bat.

The incident took place on Thursday night, (August 1) in the 800 block of W. 12th Street.

According to KSFY, Vaughns, Jr. and the driver have a history of not getting along prior to Thursday's incident. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens told KSFY, once Vaughns, Jr. broke the window of the car, a confrontation of some kind broke out between the two men. During the fight, Vaughns, Jr. grabbed a baseball bat and began to hit the victim in the arm several times, reportedly breaking it.

Once the confrontation subsided, the 44-year-old victim drove himself to the hospital, and authorities were notified of the crime.

Source: KSFY TV