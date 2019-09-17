Sioux Falls Makes Money’s List of ‘100 Best Places To Live’

Money.com is out with its 2019 list of the top 100 best places to live in the US and Sioux Falls is number 50. We would all like a number one ranking, but 50 isn't bad when you consider the tough criteria Money uses to compile the list.

The minimum population is 50,000 and they eliminate any city with more than double the national crime rate. They use over 70 different types of data in nine categories to come up with a final list of 538 cities. Coming in at number 50 is great!

According to Money.com:

Sioux Falls is about as Midwest as you can get — in all the best ways. With stunning geography, a vibrant culture, and a safe and family-friendly environment, this South Dakota city consistently ranks as one of the fastest growing cities in the nation with booming businesses and projected job growth of 5% by 2023.

Money.com also likes Sioux Falls' 83 parks, the River Greenway, Falls Park, and our thriving literary scene.

Other cities in the region who made the list are: