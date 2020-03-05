Sioux Falls Makes List of ’10 Hottest Job Markets in 2020′
ZipRecruiter.com came out with their list of The 10 Hottest Job Markets in 2020. So this might be helpful if you are looking for a new job where you live or if you are thinking about moving to someplace where you might find a good job.
ZipRecruiter ranked the hottest metro areas with more than 100,000 residents and here's what they found for the 10 Hottest Job Markets in 2020
- Fargo, ND-MN: The Fargo metro area lands the top spot due to its rapid job growth rate and high opportunity index.
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: Boston is a top performer when it comes to the number of high-wage job opportunities available.
- Sioux Falls, SD: Like Fargo, Sioux Falls rises up the rankings due to its rapid job growth rate and high opportunity index. It has a particularly impressive number of job opportunities in healthcare and financial services because it has four major hospitals and because its lack of a state corporate income tax has attracted multiple financial companies to establish their headquarters there.
- Providence-Warwick, RI-MA: At a time when the fastest-growing sectors are education and healthcare, Providence is at an advantage, with its many major hospitals and universities.
- Portland-South Portland, ME: Portland, ME makes the rankings primarily because of its high opportunity index.
- San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA: San Francisco, CA wins on pay, with more than half of job postings offering $50,000 or more per year in pay according to job postings on ZipRecruiter.
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: Home to the U.S. government, numerous federal contracting opportunities, and hundreds of global organizations, the Washington, DC metro area boasts a large number of high-paying jobs and is relatively resilient to economic downturns.
- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: Philadelphia, PA is not usually thought of as a fast-growing economy. But the recent rapid growth in job postings suggests exciting changes may be on the horizon.
- Bismarck, ND: Like Fargo and Sioux Falls, Bismarck makes the running primarily due to its high opportunity index score. The city boasts an unemployment rate of just 1.8%.
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: Economists have long understood the benefits of large job markets, and New York, NY is the largest in the country.
