Sioux Falls Make List of “Best Places To Start A Career”

It's graduation time. That means lots of youth going out and looking for new jobs and careers. Sioux Falls has a very low unemployment rate of around 3%.

Employers here and across the nation are vigorously searching for qualified candidates to fill tons of positions.

If you are looking for a new gig WalletHub has done some homework for you. They compared the relative market strength and overall livability of more than 180 U.S. Cities and put together 2021’s Best & Worst Places to Start a Career.

WalletHub based their findings on 28 key indicators of career-friendliness. The data set ranges from the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.

There are some interesting findings. I would have assumed that Sioux Falls would have ranked higher with our stellar jobs market, booming construction, and ample recreational choices. Sioux Falls scored the 80th ranking for “Professional Opportunities” and 40th in “Quality of Life”.

Sioux Falls ranked 56 out of 182. Here is how some other midwestern cities placed on the list of 2021’s Best & Worst Places to Start a Career.

Madison, WI – 16

Denver, CO – 19

Cheyenne, WY – 24

Omaha, NE – 32

St. Louis, MO – 37

Minneapolis, MN – 50

Des Moines, IA – 54

Sioux Falls, SD – 56

Lincoln, NE – 59

Fargo, ND – 61

Rapid City, SD – 84

St. Paul, MN – 92

You can see the full list of 2021’s Best & Worst Places to Start a Career at Wallethub.com.