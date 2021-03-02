Sioux Falls Littered With Disposable Face Masks

It's a great relief to exit a store and remove our face masks and breath that fresh air. But does that mean we can toss them on the ground? It seems that's what's happening all over Sioux Falls.

I've noticed a ton of discarded face masks on the ground outside of Sioux Falls businesses. I've snapped a few photos in case you haven't seen this.

I haven't asked any business owners what they think of their parking lots and sidewalks littered with face masks because I'm pretty sure what they'll say. I imagine they don't like it at all. Someone has to pick these up and dispose of them. That job usually falls on the owner or the employees and, as one can imagine, an unpleasant task.

I'm sure there are a good number of masks that had simply blown out of the car, or dropped on the way into a business. One nearby shrub looked like it was wearing 4 masks and on its way to surgery. Not cool. This is littering.

This is not what they mean when it's a disposable mask. Throw them away in a garbage can when you're done with them.

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

Here, poor Patrick Mahomes looks like he's been sacked.

On a side note, I saw a lacy black thong by the front door of one Sioux Falls business hoping to God no one wore that as a mask. I didn't take a photo of that incident because that would've looked really weird.

