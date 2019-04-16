Sioux Falls Lions Club Pancake Days 2019

It's become a tradition in Sioux Falls. Today the 63rd Annual Pancake Days kicks off at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Bring your whole family, friends, co-workers, or anyone you really like or at least can tolerate for the best pancakes around!

Hours are Tuesday, April 16 from 4-8 pm and Wednesday, April 17 from 6 am to 9 pm. Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door. Kids 5 and under are free. Tickets are on sale at Ace Hardware, Hy-Vee and Lewis Drug or contact a member of the Downtown Lions.

During the 16 hour pancake feed, approximately 60,000 pancakes and 38,000 sausages are served. We have 11 grills staffed by trained Lions volunteers flipping 10,560 pancakes per hour to keep the line moving - typical wait time during rush hour is only 20-25 minutes. Be sure to top it all off with a yummy scoop of Land-O-Lakes ice cream.

The proceeds from this event help aid the vision and hearing impaired and other charities in the Sioux Falls community. You are also invited to bring their old eyeglasses to be recycled and used by the needy.