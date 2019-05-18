The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots claimed its sixth consecutive state boys tennis championship and again did so in dominating fashion.

Lincoln almost swept all brackets with singles winners in five of the six flights. Sam Dobbs continued to be unstoppable taking the Flight 1 title. Gage Gohl (Flight 2), Rahul Giri (Flight 3), Rocky McKenzie (Flight 5), and Gavin Schmidt (Flight 6) were champions in each of their brackets.

The Patriots also claimed two of the doubles flights as they took hardware home for Doubles Flight 1 and Doubles Flight 3.

Lincoln finished with a total of 689 team points and was challenged by O'Gorman throughout the weekend. The Knights finished second with 613 points.

This is the sixth consecutive state boys tennis championship for Lincoln. They have now won a total of 18 boys' state tennis championships since the team format was introduced in 1971.