Sioux Falls Lincoln had no issues securing its fourth consecutive Class AA Girls State Tennis championship after winning five out of nine flights.

The Patriots won three singles flights and two doubles flights during the tournament this year. They finished 151 team points ahead of St. Thomas More to win the team championship for the fourth straight year.

Lincoln was led by Johana Brower (Singles Flight 1 Winner, Doubles Flight 1 Winner), Elle Dobbs (Singles Flight 4 Winner, Avery Blackman (Singles Flight 5 Winner, Doubles Flight 2 WInner), Ava Leonard (Doubles Flight 1 Winner), and Katie Johnson (Doubles Flight 2 Winner).

The championship win gives the Patriots girls' tennis team 14 tennis titles. Lincoln won champions in 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1997-2001, and 2016-2019. The team will have a chance to tie its school record of five straight titles next year.