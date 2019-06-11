The South Dakota high school sports season for 2018-2019 has come to an end with the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots claiming seven championships.

Over the last few years, the Lincoln Patriots have consistently won more state championships than any other program in the highest classes for each sport. This year the Patriots secured seven championships to lead the way once again. Lincoln won titles in cross country (boys and girls), boys golf, tennis (boys and girls), and track and field (boys and girls).

Brandon Valley had a strong year winning titles in the most popular sports that are offered. The Lynx swept the Class AA basketball championships (boys and girls) in March, and won the Class 11AAA football title last November.

Washington, O'Gorman, and Rapid City Stevens all won two state titles each this season. Watertown and Pierre finished with one each.

State Champions for 2018-2019 Season

For this purpose, we are looking at championships that are offered in the highest classes only (11AAA football, AA basketball, etc)

Boys:

Basketball: Brandon Valley

Cross Country: Lincoln

Football: Brandon Valley

Golf: Lincoln

Soccer: Washington

Tennis: Lincoln

Track and Field: Lincoln

Wrestling: Rapid City Stevens

Girls: