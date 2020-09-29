Sioux Falls Leaf & Branch Drop-Off Sites, What You Need To Know

It's that time of the year in the Sioux Falls area when we are raking our leaves and trimming our trees. Here's some info on where and when you can take your fall lawn waste for 2020.

There are 2 Sioux Falls Drop-off sites open from September 26 - November 29, 2020. Site hours are:

Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day

The cost is free for cars, pickups, full-size SUVs, vans, or two-wheel trailers.

Site 1 is located at 1015 East Chambers Street, west of Cliff Avenue by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Public Works Street Division. Access is available from North Drive to East Ash Street to Chambers Street, and from North Cliff Avenue to Chambers Street. The driveway just north of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility is the only access point.

Site 2 is located at 100 North Lyon Boulevard, west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard, and from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard. The driveway north of the railroad crossing is the only access point.

Larger loads, lawn service companies, and commercial businesses will NOT be accepted at these sites and must go directly to the City of Sioux Falls Sanitary Landfill.

These sites are open in the fall only and are designed to strictly accept leaf waste or a mixture of leaves with minimal grass clippings.

Branches must be separate from leaves. Leaves must be removed from bags. All loads must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. Plastic bags, large trees, stumps, rubble, and household garbage are not accepted.