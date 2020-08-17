Sioux Falls Largest Movie Theaters Opening Back Up

Sioux Falls has two Cinemark movie theater complexes in the city. The Century Stadium 14 on Louise Ave just off of Interstate 29. And on the Eastside, there is the Century East at the Dawley Farm development.

Both locations shut down in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. After months of no operations, it appears they will be re-opening. The Century Stadium 14 on Friday, August 21, and Century East at Dawley Farm on Friday, August 28.

According to Cinemark's website, these are some of the precautions they will be taking:

all employees are provided with facial masks and gloves to wear during their shifts. Frequent hand-washing and changing of gloves are required.

They will be sanitized at least every 30 minutes and “taking significant precautions to ensure your safety”. Stating that “Now we have added an extra level of cleaning & sanitizing that meets or exceeds CDC and WHO guidelines. This includes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19 throughout the theatre”.

Concession stands, kitchens, restaurants, and bars, including countertops, food-prep areas, drink stations, napkin dispensers, and check-out areas.

Restrooms are extensively disinfected every morning and sanitized every 30 minutes during operating hours, including door handles, toilets, handles, sinks, countertops, soap dispensers, faucets, and baby-changing stations.

Seats and handrails will be sanitized before every movie and seat wipe dispensers are available for any guest who wishes to re-clean their seat.

Cinemark is proactively placing hand sanitizers at the box office and active concession stand registers. Seat wipe dispensers have also been added, centrally located in hallways outside the auditoriums.

Cinemark’s air quality standards are designed to provide an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal air circulation, eliminate potential pollutants and, of course, provide our guests with a comfortable temperature and humidity level.