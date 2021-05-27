Sioux Falls Lands at No.1 Spot on Yet Another List

The city of Sioux Falls is continuing to grow and with that growth, we have seen many current businesses thrive and others open in the city as well.

With that growth has come many new opportunities for young professionals throughout the metro area to grow their careers.

Not only are people within the region noticing the tremendous opportunities in Sioux Falls, but others throughout the nation are also noticing too.

The City of Sioux Falls has been named the No.1 city in the country for young professionals by SmartAsset.com.

For their study they used the "largest 150 cities in the country across nine metrics, looking at affordability, workforce demographics and entertainment options".

Some of the interesting notes from their study included that midwest cities took a lead during the pandemic and that high rent prices in the largest cities are causing young professionals to look elsewhere.

Locally, other cities of note in the top ten included Minneapolis and St. Paul as well as Omaha.

For more information on the city of Sioux Falls, news surrounding the city, or city resources, you can visit their website.