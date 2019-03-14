Sioux Falls Landfill Offers Free Entry for Flood Damaged Items

If you've been sopping up wet floors in your home and have water damaged items, the Sioux Falls Regional Landfill is waiving fees to bring in debris from the recent flood. Fees will be waived through Saturday, March 30.

“It is important to begin home cleanup efforts as soon as possible before water damaged items become a health concern,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works. “We want to assist with that process by waiving Landfill entry fees for homeowners working to dispose of storm-related household debris.”

Items that will be accepted include carpet, sheetrock, and furniture. The Landfill is located west of Sioux Falls, located at 26750 464th Avenue, Hartford. All loads must be tarped or there will be a fee to enter. The Landfill is open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM and closed Sundays.

Attendants at the landfill will be asking you for proof of your address, and larger loads above 5 cubic yards could be charged a fee.