Sioux Falls Landfill Extends Free Storm Debris Drop off Date

Those still tasked with cleaning up after the September 10th tornadoes to hit the Sioux Falls area and the subsequent flooding to follow, have been given a little more time to drop off debris for free at the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

KSFY TV is reporting residents now have until Thursday, (October 31) to drop off household related items like carpet, sheet rock, and furniture at the landfill and have the fees waived.

Please remember that all loads must be tarped. People will be charged a $25.00 fee for any untarped debris loads that are attempted to be dropped off at the site.

Those people requesting free entry into the landfill will be asked to provide additional information such as an address and the types of material being disposed of, before being allowed entrance.

The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill is located at 26750 464th Avenue. Hours of operation are 7:30 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Saturday. The landfill is closed to the public on Sundays.

According to KSFY, as of Saturday, the two storm-related tree debris drop-off locations are now operating in conjunction with leaf and branch drop-off sites. Those sites will be open from 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Saturday, and 12 noon to 5 PM on Sundays.

The sites are located at, the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, at 1015 East Chambers Street, just off North Cliff and at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Access to fairgrounds site can be obtained two ways, via West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard or from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard.

Source: KSFY TV