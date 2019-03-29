After ripping out wet carpet, pulling down damaged sheetrock and other household debris from flooding the city of Sioux Falls offers you the landfill entrance free.

To help people that are still impacted by area flooding, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will continue to waive Landfill entry fees to allow people to dispose of debris created by recent weather events. Fees will be waived through Saturday, April 13.

“We recognize that many people are still being impacted by high water levels,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works. “Continuing to provide free access to the landfill for people disposing of their flood-related debris is a way to support cleanup efforts.”

People impacted by the flooding can bring household debris such as carpet, Sheetrock, and furniture to the landfill. All loads must be tarped. The Landfill is open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM, and closed Sundays.

People seeking free entry to the landfill may be asked to provide their address and type of material being disposed of. Loads larger than 5 cubic yards, or approximately the size of a medium tilt bed trailer, will be required to pay the standard Landfill entry fees.