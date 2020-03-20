Sioux Falls ‘Kohl’s’ Stores Close Until at Least April 1

You can add another Sioux Falls store to the list of businesses that have decided to close temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Dakota News Now is reporting all the Kohl's stores nationwide have pulled the plug on normal operations until at least Wednesday (April 1st) in an effort to help cut down on the spread of the Coronavirus.

The closure went into effect at the two Sioux Falls Kohl's stores on Thursday (March 19) at 7 PM.

Good news if you're a frequent Kohl's shopper looking for a little Kohl's fix during this Coronavirus mess, according to Dakota News Now, the nationwide retailer did announce on Thursday that it still plans to continue to serve all its customers on their website during the COVID-19 crisis.

Kohl's has more than 1,100 stores across the U.S.

