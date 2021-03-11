Sioux Falls Knife Fight Sends Three Men to Jail

A domestic dispute has landed three Sioux Empire residents in jail.

The incident broke out around 4 PM on Tuesday (March 9) near downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police told Dakota News Now, three men were taken into custody following an assault that originated from a domestic dispute near 15th Street and Duluth Avenue.

According to the report, 39-year-old Shawn Raphael Roubideaux and a 20-year-old woman stopped by the house of the woman's ex to drop off something. During the visit, the 20-year old woman began talking to another woman at the location. The conversation somehow prompted the 20-year old woman's ex, 19-year-old D’Andre Sage Bearheels, to assault her. That action triggered a knife fight between Roubideaux and Bearheels.

Dakota News Now is reporting once police officers arrived on site, they found Roubideaux with multiple cuts on his arms that he had sustained as a result of the fight.

Given the extent of Roubideaux's injuries, paramedics were forced to transport him to a Sioux Falls hospital to receive treatment for his non-life threatening wounds.

Dakota News Now reports, Bearheels, the other man involved in the fight, had fled the scene along with his brother prior to authorities arriving. Both Bearheels and his brother were taken into custody a short time later.

Police say all three men are being charged with aggravated assault resulting from Tuesday afternoon's incident.

Source: Dakota News Now