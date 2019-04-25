Sioux Falls Kingswood Rumage Sales Going on through Saturday

It's Kingswood Rummage Sale time once again, and that means now through Saturday, (April 27) a large portion of western Sioux Falls will be filled full of bumper to bumper bargain hunters.

If you're in search of baby clothes, a sweet deal on a used sofa, a nearly new weed whacker, or maybe that hard to find "Smoking Donkey" cigarette dispenser, yes, there really is such a thing. The Kingswood Rummage Sales are the perfect place to start.

2019 marks the 41st year of the Kingswood Rummage Sales in Sioux Falls. The annual event has become so large throughout the years it even has its own website.

According to KSFY TV , on the site, bargain hunters are able to see a map of the rummage area, and even search for items they would like to shop for. Each individual sale has different hours of operation and a different amount of days they will be open throughout the Kingswood Rummage event.

KSFY reports there's even a rummage sale etiquette list for shoppers to follow as they attempt to track down all those booming bargains. Those tips consist of things like:

Don't show up before the sale is supposed to start.

Carry adequate change. Don't just have large bills.

Leave the pets at home.

Don't ask to use a homeowner's bathroom. There are four porta-potties provided by the Kingswood Rummage Sales committee in the primary Kingswood Rummage area.

And sellers you have a rummage code you must follow as well. Those wishing to have a successful sale should:

Price items clearly.

Don't overprice items.

Try not to rush customers out if they're at the sale a few minutes after you're closed.

Have a place set up with a full-length mirror for shoppers looking at clothes.

You can browse the Kingswood Rummage Sale site here.

Source: KSFY TV