According to Dakota News Now, Mayor Paul TenHaken has a mission for local Sioux Falls kids and that is to spread some cheer during this time through their artwork.

Kids are encouraged to draw whatever they feel like would spread cheer to their neighborhood and should hang their works of art in either a window or in their front yard.

Artists are encouraged to use the hashtag #SFStayAtHomeArt so the mayor can see everyone's drawings that they made form home.

Mayor Paul TenHenken is also going to be giving away prizes to the best works of art! Here are some of the submissions the mayor has received so far:

Sioux Falls Kids Drawings for Online Art Contest Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Paul TenHenken via Facebook

Paul TenHenken via Facebook

Paul TenHenken via Facebook

Need an idea for the kiddos? Check out this video that was recommended by Seth Peterson for some drawing recommendations specifically for kids.

