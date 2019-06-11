There are some things a few of us just never master as kids. I never learned how to roller skate. This was a major disappointment to my mother who was so skilled at roller skating, that in her youth she would dance on them!

I was only capable of standing on them if I was on the lawn. My mom always felt it necessary to point out that this would probably severely limit my roller skating horizons. It was at this juncture that I would snarkily remind her that she never learned to ride a bike!

Sioux Falls has some very talented and dedicated roller skating whizzes and they just happen to be going to the national championships of the Junior Roller Derby Association (JRDA) July 26 through 28 in Loveland, Colorado.

For the first time ever the SoDak Attack Sioux Falls Junior Roller Derby ( SFJRD ) team is representing our state on the national level. This is after these hard-working young people had great showings at tournaments in California, Iowa, and Colorado, securing their spot at the nationals.

Jayme Nelson ( co-founder of the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz ) wanted to bring the fun, excitement, and athleticism of roller derby to younger girls. So she started SFJRD with a summer camp in 2012 and they've been on a roll (if you'll pardon the expression) ever since.

To get to the JRD National Championships our Sioux Falls team is holding a number of fundraisers including the 2nd Annual Bag Toss Tournament at Big's Bar on Saturday, June 29, from noon to 8 PM. They are also selling beautiful card collections on their Facebook page , plus they are always looking for sponsors.

If you have a future Roller Derby star in your home, you may want to consider treating them to this year's 8th SFRD Summer Camp , Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 at the Armory Building on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, from 9 AM to noon each day.

If you need more information on the team's adventures and activities, fundraisers, becoming a sponsor and more, see Sioux Falls Junior Roller Derby online , on Facebook , or call Jayme Nelson at 605-929-7364.