Sioux Falls ‘Jungle Jubilee Fundraiser This Week

The Great Plains Zoo’s annual Jungle Jubilee gala is back with a ROAR! Have fun and help out a great cause at one of the most unique events you'll ever attend!

Jungle Jubilee is on Thursday, August 1. This promises to be an unforgettable evening of animal encounters, live music from the Hegg Brothers, gourmet food, premium drinks, and an exciting live auction!

Bid on unique auction items such as: behind-the-scenes Zoo experiences, up-close animal experiences, art, travel packages, and much more!

Proceeds from the 2019 Jungle Jubilee gala will benefit the Zoo’s Lions: Building Our Community Pride Campaign. Your support at Jungle Jubilee helps our Zoo build momentum for a new Lion exhibit and breeding center with a pride of up to 10 Lions!

You can reserve a whole table, or buy individual tickets.

Individual Tickets: $125 Seating is limited. To purchase your tables and tickets online go to Greatzoo.org/JungleJubilee or call 605-367-8313.

Table 1: $2,500 Premier seating at a reserved table for eight individuals, includes wine for the evening and prominent logo display.

Table 2: $1,000 Seating at a reserved table for eight individuals, and includes logo display.

The Zoo & Museum will be closing at 2:00 p.m. (last admission at 1:00 p.m.) on Thursday, August 1 to prepare for Jungle Jubilee.