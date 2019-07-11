Sioux Falls JazzFest Everything You Need To Know

South Dakota's largest music festival is back in Sioux Falls! The annual Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Festival, JazzFest, has become a summer favorite for Sioux Falls and the region.

JazzFest 2019 is a two-day outdoor musical festival July 19 & 20 at Yankton Trail Park featuring two stages and is Free to the public .

Festivities gates open and festivities will kick off Friday night July 19 at 4 pm and go until 11:45 pm. On Saturday July 20 gates open at 11 am, the music starts at noon and goes until 11:45 pm.

Google Maps

There is a $10 daily parking fee to park inside Yankton Trail Park. However, that is not your only option. Shuttle buses are available from Lincoln High School on Friday from 5pm - 12:30am and Saturday from 11am - 12:30am

Google Maps

There is also a bike / walking trail that connects Yankton Trail Park to several other parks in Sioux Falls. You can park your car at another park along the trail and then take the path into the JazzFest site. If you ride your bike you can use the JazzFest Bike Valet. They are happy to watch your bike until you’re ready to leave.

Friday will feature entertainment includes: Miss Myra and The Moonshiners, Carolyn Wonderland, and Official Tower of Power Band

Saturday's Main Stage will host: Rich Show, Jack Brass Band, MarchFourth, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and Here Come the Mummies.

Local talent includes, Sioux Falls Tempo Band, High Rise, Stovepipes, Taylor Shae Music, Fissure Jazz, Kobe Provost, The Ruralist, Rich Show, and Aundre Myles.

For more information go to siouxfallsjazzfest.com.