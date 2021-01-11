The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the medical and financial hardships that have come with it, Sioux Falls is still one of the happiest cities in America.

Nearly a year after checking in at number-six in a WalletHub ranking of the cheeriest places in the country, South Dakota's largest city is holding steady at sixth on a new list.

This time it's Men's Health ranking cities on a variety of factors related to mental, physical, and financial health to determine the happiest in the United States.

HAPPIEST CITIES IN AMERICA (Men's Health)

Lincoln, Nebraska Madison, Wisconsin Raleigh, North Carolina Portland, Maine Billings, Montana Sioux Falls, South Dakota Burlington, Vermont Minneapolis, Minnesota Anchorage, Alaska Denver, Colorado

The folks at Men's Health had glowing things to say about Sioux Falls, especially when it came to one category.

'Sioux Falls crushed it on financial health (like, it scored nearly 20 points higher than Lincoln), which means that unemployment, income inequality, and housing. problems are low. That said, environment, community, and physical-health scores— all high—trended toward the middle of the top ten: proof that money alone doesn’t buy happiness (but balance can).'

Interestingly, four of the five cities ranked ahead of Sioux Falls on the Men's Health list are different from the WalletHub list. Only Madison, Wisconsin is above Sioux Falls on both.

Among the 100 places ranked by Men's Health, Detroit was listed as the unhappiest city in America.