Sioux Falls Is One of the Top Cities for Renters in America

If you prefer to rent rather than buy when it comes to your living arrangements, then Sioux Falls is one of the best places to be in the United States.

WalletHub has ranked South Dakota's largest city as the fifth-best city for renters in America based on several key metrics like:

Rental Vacancy Rate

Average Home Square Footage

Rental Affordability

Cost of Living

Quality of Life

City Satisfaction

Job Market

Driver-Friendliness

Recreation-Friendliness

According to Rent Jungle, the average rent for all apartments in Sioux Falls in June 2020 was $850. For one-bedroom units, the average cost is $757 per month. Both of those figures represent an increase of more than five-and-a-half percent from June of last year.

TOP CITIES FOR RENTERS IN AMERICA (WalletHub)

Bismarck, North Dakota Lewiston, Maine Lincoln, Nebraska Rapid City, South Dakota Sioux Falls, South Dakota Portland, Maine Cedar Rapids, Iowa Fargo, North Dakota Fremont, California Scottsdale, Arizona

Sioux Falls would have fared even better on the list if it wasn't for a below-average 'quality of life' score that saw the city ranked only 113th out of 182 cities.

Rapid City suffered a similar fate ranking second overall in market and affordability, but just 120th in the quality of life.

Bismarck claimed the top spot in market and affordability (72nd in quality of life) with Portland, Maine number one in quality of life (62nd in market and affordability).