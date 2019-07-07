Sioux Falls Is One of the Best Places in the Midwest to Raise a Family
Low childcare and housing costs have helped land Sioux Falls on a list of the best Midwest cities to raise a family.
The financial planning website SmartAsset has South Dakota's largest city ranked ninth overall.
TOP TEN MIDWEST CITIES TO RAISE A FAMILY (SmartAsset.com)
- Carmel, Indiana
- Olathe, Kansas
- Rochester Hills, Michigan
- Naperville, Illinois
- Parma, Ohio
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Plymouth, Minnesota
- Appleton, Wisconsin
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Troy, Michigan
According to the site, Sioux Falls $6,200 annual cost for full-time center-based childcare for infants is tied for the lowest in the region.
The city also has the 12th lowest housing prices in relation to income - just a little more than 17 percent. That's nearly half of the 30 percent that is recommended for a housing budget nationally.
Last Summer, SmartAsset ranked Sioux Falls as the United States' number-one city for young professionals.
The only negative the website mentioned was Sioux Falls' high school graduation rate, which is relatively lower than that of other cities on the list.