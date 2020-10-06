When it comes to measuring youth, you can look at the number of candles on someone's birthday cake, or you can look at how that person lives their life on a daily basis and how much joy they experience and how much they bring to the people around them.

What you often find are some people in their 70s who have more exuberance and enjoyment for life than some people in their 20s.

A lot of it is about attitude, but where you live can also play a big part in feeling young at heart.

Sioux Falls is one of those places, according to a new ranking by Men's Health. In their October issue, they looked at the 100 most populated cities in America to find out exactly how youthful they were.

They examined data from the U. S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation County Health Rankings, American College of Sports Medicine, and the Penn World Well-Being Project, looking at things like unemployment, income, and education, which all play a big part in an area's overall mental state.

A city’s median age and percentage of adults under 65 were also considered, as were several health-related factors like preventive services, behaviors, chronic diseases, sleeping and eating habits, and mental health.

Sioux Falls ranked 23rd overall on the list, with a 'fun quotient' higher than several well-known fun-loving places like Boston (#30), Los Angeles (#36), Atlanta (#37), Chicago (#41), Orlando (#42), Phoenix (#47), and Dallas (#49).

BEST CITIES IN AMERICA FOR FEELING YOUNG (Men's Health)

Madison, Wisconsin San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Plano, Texas Raleigh, North Carolina Lincoln, Nebraska Austin, Texas San Jose, California Minneapolis, Minnesota San Diego, California