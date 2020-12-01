Sioux Falls Is One of the Best Cities in America to Be Single

Being single can be the best of times and the worst of times.

There's the freedom of being able to live your life exactly the way you want to, but there's also the prospect of being lonely without having someone there to share your experiences with.

And of course one of the trickiest parts of being unattached is the dating scene, which has been further complicated this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is good news if you're single in Sioux Falls. The city is one of the best places in the country to be on your own.

WalletHub looked at more than 180 cities, rating them on things like the cost of living and dating, entertainment and dining options, and the percentages of single people, and Sioux Falls landed in the top 20.

South Dakota's largest city is 19th on the list.

Our best showing came in the economics category, where the low cost of living and dating, plus the robust job market has Sioux Falls at number-14 overall.

We slipped quite a bit in the other two areas - 47th in fun and recreation and 62nd in dating opportunities.

As for the best cities for singles in the U.S., there's a variety of bigger and medium-sized places spread out all over the map.

BEST CITIES FOR SINGLES IN AMERICA (WalletHub)

Madison, Wisconsin Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado Salt Lake City, Utah Columbia, South Carolina Fargo, North Dakota Missoula, Montana Portland, Maine Boise, Idaho Tempe, Arizona

On the other end of the spectrum, three states that you would think would be dating paradises didn't fare so well with three California cities and two cities each in Florida and Texas landing in the bottom ten.

WORST CITIES FOR SINGLES IN AMERICA (WalletHub)

Glendale, California Brownsville, Texas Pembroke Pines, Florida Warwick, Rhode Island Loredo, Texas Hialeah, Florida Moreno Valley, California Winston-Salem, North Carolina Modesto, California Pearl City, Hawaii

The latest U.S. Census Bureau figures show that about 45 percent of the adult population in the country is unmarried (never married, divorced, or widowed).