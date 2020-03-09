Sioux Falls Is among Top Ten Happiest Cities in America

Most of us would agree that getting a good night's sleep contributes greatly to our overall disposition.

In Sioux Falls, we're among the best in America at getting our zzz's, and that is helping South Dakota's largest city lay claim to being one of the happiest cities in the nation.

In their 2020 rankings of the 180 biggest cities across the map in the U.S., WalletHub has Sioux Falls at number six on the list of the places with the most smiles in America.

2020's HAPPIEST CITIES IN AMERICA (WalletHub)

Fremont, CA Plano, TX San Jose, CA Irvine, CA Madison, WI Sioux Falls, SD Huntington Beach, CA Scottsdale, AZ Santa Rosa, CA Pearl City, HI

Of the three main areas of emphasis, Sioux Falls checked in at 13th overall in the 'Emotional and Physical Well-Being' category thanks in large part to the third-best highest-adequate sleep rate in America.

In the other two key categopries, Sioux Falls was 21st in 'Community and Environment' and 45th in 'Income and Employment'.