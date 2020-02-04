Sioux Falls Hy-Vees Cutting Hours At All Stores

HyVee - Ben Davis

There are 7 Hy-Vee locations in Sioux Falls. And starting February 10 they will no longer be open 24/7. Hy-Vee is a Midwest grocery chain and according to the companies announced this change will affect all its stores.

With the new hours, Hy-Vee stores will be closed daily from midnight until 5 a.m. According to a sign posted on the front door of their 57th & Cliff Ave. location: "We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day."

Hy-Vee is a chain of more than 245 supermarkets located throughout Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Hy-Vee was founded in 1930 by Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg in Beaconsfield, Iowa. The store was originally a small brick building known as the Beaconsfield Supply Store, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Google Maps

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top