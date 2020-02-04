Sioux Falls Hy-Vees Cutting Hours At All Stores

There are 7 Hy-Vee locations in Sioux Falls. And starting February 10 they will no longer be open 24/7. Hy-Vee is a Midwest grocery chain and according to the companies announced this change will affect all its stores.

With the new hours, Hy-Vee stores will be closed daily from midnight until 5 a.m. According to a sign posted on the front door of their 57th & Cliff Ave. location: "We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day."

Hy-Vee is a chain of more than 245 supermarkets located throughout Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Hy-Vee was founded in 1930 by Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg in Beaconsfield, Iowa. The store was originally a small brick building known as the Beaconsfield Supply Store, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Google Maps