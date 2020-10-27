Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Stores To Roll Out Automatic Cart Sanitizers

More signs of the 'new normal' that we are living in. Shopping cart sanitizers are coming to a Hy-Vee near you.

I'm not what you would call a germaphobe, but to be fair, I do wipe down the handlebar on the cart before using it, even before COVID.

Now Hy-Vee is deploying machines that will automatically sanitize shopping carts for you.

According to Dakota News Now, Hy-Vee will become the first grocery chain in the US to install Sterile Cart at all of their 200+ stores.

Expect to see the sterilizers in place at the four Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores by the end of November.

Hy-Vee has been looking for ways to "put customers' minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures," according to Randy Edeker, CEO of Hy-Vee.

The new automated cart cleaning system will be able to sterilize several carts quickly throughout the day after customers use them. Sterile Cart works by using a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant.