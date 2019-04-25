Make part of your spring cleaning the bathroom cabinet and purge those old and unused medications. Any Hy Vee Pharmacy will take them off your hands. Hy-Vee Pharmacies companywide including stores in Sioux Falls will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 27.

The last Take-Back Day brought in more than 900,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication across the country.

All Hy Vee locations will accept medications including controlled substances.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

Just how bad is the opioid problem? According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Hy-Vee also offers Naloxone without a prescription. Naloxone can be administered to any person who has overdosed on a wide range of opioids, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine and codeine, as well as heroin.