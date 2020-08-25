Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Offering FREE COVID-19 Tests
There is another opportunity to get a free COVID-19 test in Sioux Falls. You can now register to get a COVID-19 test at no cost at the Hy-Vee near West 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.
You do not need to have COVID symptoms but you do need to register in advance. After your and set up an appointment time the test is done at the Hy-Vee's drive-thru.
Testing is done from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Register to take the COVID-19 test at this website.
According to their website The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth and are offered at the following Hy-Vee pharmacy locations in the midwest:
- Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049
- Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012
- Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807
- Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. 1st Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245
- West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266
- West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55901
- Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311
- Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151
- Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. 10th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
- Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112
- O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510
