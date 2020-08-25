Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Offering FREE COVID-19 Tests

There is another opportunity to get a free COVID-19 test in Sioux Falls. You can now register to get a COVID-19 test at no cost at the Hy-Vee near West 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

You do not need to have COVID symptoms but you do need to register in advance. After your and set up an appointment time the test is done at the Hy-Vee's drive-thru.

Google Maps

Testing is done from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Register to take the COVID-19 test at this website.

According to their website The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth and are offered at the following Hy-Vee pharmacy locations in the midwest:

Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049

Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807

Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. 1st Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245

West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55901

Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311

Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151

Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. 10th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112

O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510