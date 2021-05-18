Going back to your car to grab a mask will be a thing of the past at a Sioux Falls grocer.

Hy-Vee announced today that they are no longer requiring vaccinated customers or employees to wear face coverings while in the company's stores. Face coverings are still strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated and those employees will also continue to be required to wear them.

The only exception to this new policy is in states or communities that are requiring face coverings by local law or ordinance.

The company plans to continue their sanitation procedures that have been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This will include the Plexiglas barriers at check stands, self-checkout stations, food counters, and at the customer service counters.

If you are one of the unvaccinated, appointments are no longer needed at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations. You can walk in and get your vaccine at the time that is most convenient for you.

Target stores are also relaxing their face covering requirements as have many other national retailers.

Costco, which was one of the first retailers to require face coverings on all of their customers, announced on Friday that the warehouse chain will no longer make its members, who pay a fee to shop there, to where are mask. Former child star Rick Schroeder confronted a Costco employee and tweeted that people should boycott the chain until the mandate was removed. He has since apologized for berating the employee.