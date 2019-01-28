Sioux Falls Humane Society Paws to Celebrate

The Sioux Falls Humane Society touches hearts every day. But most of all it's the animals in their care that touches ours. Again this year we invite you to attend Paws to Celebrate . An evening to support the continuing care for animals who desperately want a forever home.

Being cooped up all winter is nothing for us. Being locked up without a home and someone to love, well, that's something totally different. And your love can be shared and returned with just one visit to the Sioux Falls Humane Society. I promise.

Paws to Celebrate is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Sioux Falls Humane Society. This year the event will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Your ticket will include dinner from local chefs, silent and live auctions, live music and maybe some visits from a few of the animals.

With your continued support these animals are cared for loved and comforted as they wait for the second chance they so deserve.

See you in April.