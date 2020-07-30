Sioux Falls Humane Society Paws to Celebrate Goes Virtual

It's an event that many of us have attended since the beginning and supported the ongoing mission to provide a Forever Home to so many animals. Paws to Celebrate will be held beginning Friday, July 31. However, this year the celebration will be online with a virtual auction.

As with many events being modified due to the coronavirus Paws to Celebrate begins Friday for three days of bidding on local packages and one-of-a-kind paw-graphed items. Even though we will miss the beautiful setting at the Sioux Falls Convention Center where your dinner napkins are tied in the shape of a dog bone, socializing with friends while sampling delicious food and toasting with glasses of wine, the Sioux Falls Humane Society reminds you of how grateful they are for your participation in this year's virtual event.

When you register online to bid this weekend remember if you will, each paw, claw, or hoof that is looking for a new home. Every dollar raised will support homeless and neglected pets in the Sioux Falls and surrounding area.

There are many ways to support the Sioux Falls Humane Society with other annual events like Bark in the Park, Cruisin for Critters, the Fur Bowl, and many more. You can also learn about Curbside Adoptions.