Sioux Falls Humane Society Fetching Fall Craft and Bake Sale

Pooches and pumpkins, kittens and crafts, all come together at the Fetching Fall Craft and Bake Sale at the Sioux Falls Humane Society (3720 E Benson Road) this Saturday, October 5, from 11 AM to 5 PM. You'll find delicious baked goods perfect for a fall day, and craft and decor items that will turn your home into a cozy fall sanctuary.

All of the wonderful items you'll see have been donated by community members. The proceeds from their sale will benefit the care of all the furry and feathered denizens residing currently at the Sioux Falls Humane Society (SFHS).

There will also be a costume contest for pups at the event with the winners being chosen through the SFHS Facebook page, so get Rover all decked out and bring him or her along for the fun!

You may not realize this but our remarkable SFHS has been caring for and protecting homeless, defenseless, and abandoned, animals for 100 years. They are celebrating their Centennial this year and as always the need for support is great.

If you can contribute items to this sale, want to volunteer your time, make a direct donation, or need more information, please call 605-338-4441 or contact them through the website.