Sioux Falls Humane Society ‘Empty the Shelter’ Event Needs You Now!

Over two decades ago, I adopted what I can assure you, was the "World's Best Cat" from the Sioux Falls Humane Society. The then director of marketing for SFHS brought this beautiful tortoise-shell-colored kitten into the studio and encouraged me to adopt her.

I protested over and over. I didn't need another cat, I already had a German Shepherd and a diabetic orange tabby cat and he needed injections twice a day. Another cat was simply out of the question.

I'm sure you can guess how the story turned out. The SFHS director opened the little pet carrier and this kitten ran right into my arms and stayed there, for almost two decades.

I could go on and on about how much joy Cece Pea (I name almost all my pets with Italian names) brought to my life. How she loved to cuddle with me and my German Shepherd. How she loved to play catch just like a dog. How she loved to sit in the kitchen window and talk to the cardinals in the trees by the house. Okay, I'm done.

My point is- - there are so many "World's Best Cats" at the Sioux Falls Humane Society just waiting to run into your arms and stay in your heart forever. There are also a whole bunch of adorable dogs standing by, anticipating their forever person's arrival.

Right now through Sunday, July 11, the Sioux Falls Humane Society has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to "Empty the Shelters" across the U.S. There are animal shelters in all 50 states participating. And this is a reduced adoption fee event!

You can join this amazing event by making a place for a fur baby in your home, or (if this isn't possible for you), donate to the cause. The Sioux Falls Humane Society is 100% community-funded and provides safe haven for over 8,000 animals a year!

For more information see the Sioux Falls Humane Society or the Bissell Pet Foundation.