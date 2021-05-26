For the last nine months, anyone under the age of 18 and over the age of 5 has been looking forward to this day. After 174 days, the last day of school in Sioux Falls. So what are you going to do now?

Some seniors will be reflecting on the year that wasn't. The games they didn't play. The championship was canceled. The senior trip was scratched. All due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So to look on the bright side, what is it that the senior class of 2021 will be doing on their last day of school? Randomly, here is what we found out:

Praying until Sunday that my diploma will be signed

Cry

Class party

Stay home

Go to every teacher I had and say thank you

This generation won't be telling their kids about how they walked to school both ways uphill, but how they were confined to their house for school.

And the light at the end of the tunnel is here Pomp and Circumstance played over and over and over again.

There are only a few days until seniors walk through the lines to receive their diplomas. The Class of 2021 Commencement ceremonies will be this Sunday at the Sioux Falls Arena:

New Tech High School - 11:00 AM

Washington High School - 1:00 PM

Lincoln High School - 4:00 PM

Roosevelt High School - 7:00 PM