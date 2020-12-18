Sioux Falls House Lights Up for Exceptional Cause

Many area homes have gone all out this year when it comes to Christmas lights. Drive around most neighborhoods and you'll see holiday cheer in the form of red and green fluorescents almost everywhere you look. But for the last 14 years, one house has stood above the rest.

There have been a whole "lotta" Christmas lights on Lotta street in Sioux Falls since Ryan Borns and Scott Ihnen lit up the neighborhood this holiday season. In fact, the pair have over 17,000 across multiple houses in the neighborhood, and it's all for a great cause.

In a story first reported on Dakota News Now, Ryan and Scott are using the lights to make veterans' lives a bit brighter. The lights are such a big hit that the two are asking for donations to an organization that brings pups and vets together.

The K9s For Warriors organization provides service dogs for veterans who are suffering from PTSD traumatic brain injury or trauma.

To see the full story and watch the video clip, click here to visit the Dakota News Now website. And to learn more about the K9s For Warriors project and how you can donate, visit its website here.

