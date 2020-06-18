Sioux Falls House Fire Injures One Person Wednesday Night

A neighborhood in western Sioux Falls was filled with sirens on Wednesday night, as fire trucks and rescue vehicles sped to a house fire that broke out around 9:00 PM that has left one person injured.

The fire started on Wednesday (June 17) in a home located on South Theodore Avenue near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battalion chief Steve Brunette told Dakota News Now, the person injured was treated by paramedics on the scene for a minor injury and is expected to be fine.

According to Dakota News Now, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the garage attached to the house was on fire. It took crews roughly 30 minutes to put out the blaze in the garage. Crews stayed for an additional two and a half hours battling gasoline fires that kept cropping up from a vehicle that was parked in the garage of the home.

Crews told Dakota News Now the home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage as a result of the blaze.

The Sioux Falls Fire Department is currently attempting to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now