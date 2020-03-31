Sioux Falls Hotel Opening Up Rooms as Daytime Work Spaces

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has forced businesses worldwide to look at new and innovative ways of keeping their doors open and their cash registers ringing.

A number of travel-related businesses have been especially hard-hit, but one hotel chain has found a way to cater to people who need a workspace but can't get to their regular office because of social distancing.

Red Roof Inn, including the Sioux Falls location on South Gateway Boulevard, is offering up their hotel rooms for what they call the 'Work Under Our Roof' program which provides displaced workers with many of the same trappings of their own office without the potential of spreading COVID-19 or the distractions that come with working from home.

The rooms are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and come with free wi-fi, local and long-distance calls, fax, flat-screen TVs and a workstation, as well as complimentary, in-room coffee.

Rates start at just $29 per day and are good through May 31.

