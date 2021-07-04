Sioux Falls Holds One of the Strangest Guinness World Records

If you know anything about the Guinness Book of World Records it's probably that there sure are some strange ones listed. You can find records for the world's stretchiest skin, longest fingernails, longest kiss, and even the world's largest pillow fight.

Believe it or not, if you look hard enough, you can even see the city of Sioux Falls pop up in the Guinness World Records. And the record it holds is something so bizarre, you never could have guessed it.

Sometimes you have to wonder how some "world records" even exist. How does one think of something so unusual to pursue and why does it deserve to be recognized? Well, this record set in Sioux Falls took place just a couple of years back and it most certainly falls into the "unusual" category.

That's right, Sioux Falls' claim to fame in the Guinness Book of World Records relates to the fortune cookie. Specifically, the record pertains to the "Most People Opening Fortune Cookies Simultaneously".

According to its website, here's how the strange world record went down:

The most people opening fortune cookies simultaneously is 339, and was achieved by the Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network (USA) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA, on 15 August 2019. The Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network hosts a bi-annual convention called the Crosswords Summit. As part of their theme of "Be The Change," they wanted to make history and break a Guinness World Records title. -Guinness Book of World Records

So, there you have it. The Young Professionals Network had a goal to make the world record list and achieved it. What might they do next? Well, that's anyone's guess.

Story Source: Guinness Book of World Records

