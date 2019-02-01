February has arrived and that means that there are only about three weeks left in the high school basketball regular season. Here's where they stand entering the final part of the schedule.

Each Class AA boys basketball team around Sioux Falls is safely in the top-16 and will be competing in the postseason. Three of the four Sioux Falls schools, along with Brandon Valley and Harrisburg, are pretty secure in the top-eight and should be in line to host a SoDak 16 game as long as they don't lose out the rest of the way.

Sioux Falls Washington is currently in the 12th spot with a 4-9 overall record. The Warriors have the chance to jump into the top eight with games still against Yankton, Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, and O'Gorman.

Here are the current Class AA boys standings as of 2/1/2019. The list shows the position, team, seed points, and overall record. Teams are ranked by seed points, which are determined based on wins/losses against opponents wins/losses on a graded scale. The top 16 teams advance forward.

SF Lincoln 45.636 11-0 Yankton 43.429 11-3 SF Roosevelt 43.083 8-4 Brandon Valley 42.818 9-2 SF O'Gorman 42.615 8-5 Harrisburg 41.417 8-4 Huron 41.167 7-5 RC Stevens 41.143 9-5 Sturgis Brown 39.750 8-4 Watertown 39.615 5-8 RC Central 39.571 7-7 SF Washington 39.231 4-9 Brookings 38.667 4-8 Pierre T.F. Riggs 37.917 4-8 Aberdeen Central 36.625 1-7 Mitchell 36.000 0-11 Douglas 35.545 1-10 Spearfish 35.500 1-11

It is almost the same story on the Class AA girls side as of today. Harrisburg, O'Gorman, and Brandon Valley are all within the top four of the standings, while Lincoln and Washington currently sit at six and seven. Six of the eight teams of the bottom half of the standings are out of the ESD.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt has some work to do. The Rough Riders enter the month of February 1-12 overall and are currently situated in 17th, which would leave them out of the postseason. With strength of schedule as a key factor into the standings, the Rough Riders will benefit by having to play four games against teams that are within the top eight. With that being said, they also need to find another win or two to get themselves into the postseason. Key games that will determine the fate for Roosevelt include traveling to Aberdeen (3-6 overall) on February 1 and playing at Watertown (0-12) on February 18.

Harrisburg 44.000 12-1 SF O'Gorman 43.714 12-2 Brookings 43.667 10-2 Brandon Valley 43.500 9-3 RC Stevens 43.000 12-3 SF Lincoln 42.643 9-5 SF Washington 41.923 8-5 Sturgis Brown 41.917 9-3 RC Central 40.333 7-8 Mitchell 39.750 6-6 Aberdeen Central 39.667 3-6 Yankton 39.333 6-6 Douglas 38.833 6-6 Huron 38.273 2-9 Pierre T.F. Riggs 37.833 2-10 Watertown 37.333 0-12 SF Roosevelt 36.846 1-12 Spearfish 36.769 1-12

Most teams across Class AA on both the boys and girls side have anywhere between 6-8 games left to play in the next three weeks.