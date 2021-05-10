I was excited to be in attendance for a herstory-making moment for Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards had their first-ever home game at Bob Young Field (USF Stadium) at 69th and Cliff.

The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards are the first-ever women's tackle football team in Sioux Falls. They are part of the Women's Football Alliance and they made their hometown debut on Saturday (May 8).

In true Midwestern fashion, it was rainy and cold. Hard to believe the Saturday before was pushing 90, but we got a balmy 45 for the home opener.

The Snow Leopards crowd was happy to be there, despite the weather, to cheer on our team!

The Snow Leopards played the Iowa Phoenix.

Unfortunately, The Snow Leopards lost to the Phoenix 38 to 0, but the team definitely showed promise. As a new team, they're still finding their groove, but once these growing pains are worked out, they're going to be one heck of a team.

The next Snow Leopards home game will be June 12 (hopefully the weather will be better). Mark your calendars and come out and support The Snow Leopards!